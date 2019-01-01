Bayern boss Kovac offered ‘no job guarantee’ despite Der Klassiker destruction of Dortmund

The Croat has his side back at the top of the Bundesliga table, but has been warned by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that no coaching position is ever safe

boss Niko Kovac has been warned that there he has “no job guarantee” despite leading his side to the top of the with a derby destruction of .

The reigning champions headed into a crunch Der Klassiker clash with old adversaries on Saturday sat second in the standings.

A 5-0 win later and they are back at the summit and looking to push on towards a seventh successive German top-flight crown.

Success in his debut campaign would help Kovac to answer some of the questions that have been asked of him this season.

The Croat has seen his role called into question on the back of a campaign which has seen Bayern far less dominant domestically, while also suffering a last-16 exit to .

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge concedes that Kovac cannot afford to take his position for granted, with everybody at the Allianz Arena under expected to deliver or accept the consequences.

Bayern’s CEO said of the current manager at the helm: "There is no job guarantee for anyone at FC Bayern Munich.

"You always have to deliver at FC Bayern Munich.

"That's how FC Bayern Munich function and you must cope with this pressure. If you can't do it, you are at the wrong club."

Rummenigge is preparing to make his own departure from Bayern.

He has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role current role at the end of his contract, with the baton set to be passed to former goalkeeper and club icon Oliver Kahn.

"The concrete plan is that Kahn will become my successor," Rummenigge said.

"My contract expires in December 2021. I am convinced he'll be a good successor."

It remains to be seen whether Kovac is still in the dugout at that point.

He has been around long enough to know that Rummenigge’s warning applies to any coach, at any club.

If he fails to live up to expectations, then he will be moved on.

There are, however, no immediate plans for another change in Bavaria, with Bayern president Uli Hoeness responding to Rummenigge’s comments by offering his support to Kovac.

He said in Kicker: "It would not even be a disaster if were to win finish second."