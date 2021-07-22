Bate leaves Chelsea for Leeds in £1.5m deal and signs three-year contract with Whites

The 18-year-old midfielder, who snubbed the offer of fresh terms at Stamford Bridge, has agreed a deal in West Yorkshire through to 2024

Leeds United have completed the signing of Lewis Bate from Chelsea for £1.5 million, with the talented teenager signing a three-year contract with the Whites.

The 18-year-old midfielder was highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, but his potential has been lured to Elland Road by the promise of a clearer pathway to first-team football.

Goal revealed on Tuesday that Bate was heading to West Yorkshire after snubbing the offer of a new contract in west London.

What has been said?

Leeds have announced the deal on their official website, saying: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Lewis Bate.

"The midfielder joins the Whites from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

"Bate, who attracted interest from a number of clubs, has penned a three-year-deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024.

"The 18-year-old has been part of the Chelsea youth setup for the last 10 years and captained the Blues in the 2020 FA Youth Cup final.

"Last season he made the step up to Under-23s football, making 20 appearances as Chelsea finished runners-up in Premier League 2 Division 1.

"He has also won caps at youth level for England at both Under-17 and Under-18 level.

"Bate becomes Leeds’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Shaun McGurk and Amari Miller.

"He will initially link up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23s for the forthcoming season."

The bigger picture

Leeds continue to build for the long-term under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, despite an enigmatic coach having not yet committed to a new contract of his own.

Bate will form part of that project, with the Whites looking to get players on board that will soon be pushing for competitive outings.

A promising youngster is looking forward to treading that path with an ambitious outfit, but has also taken the time to thank Chelsea for the 10 years they have given to his development.

He has posted on social media: "10 years ago I walked through the doors at Cobham for the first time. Since then the players and staff I have worked with over the years have helped me become the person and player I am today.

"However, I now believe it is time to move on to a new chapter in my career. But first I would like to thank everyone at Chelsea who has supported and believed in me throughout my time at the club.

Article continues below

"I will forever be grateful to Chelsea for what they have done for me on and off the football pitch.

"I wish the club and everyone associated with it nothing but the best for the future!"

Further reading