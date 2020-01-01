Barkhuizen’s Preston North End lose to Ladapo’s Rotherham United

The forward of South African descent was a second-half substitute, albeit, he was unable to prevent the Lilywhites from losing against the Millers

Tom Barkhuizen was in action for as they lost 2-1 to United that paraded Anglo-Nigerians Michael Ihiekwe and Freddie Ladapo.

Struggling Rotherham came into the game having stuttered 1-0 at home to Luton Town, while Preston recorded a 3-0 victory at Reading.

At the New York Stadium however, the Millers returned to winning ways thanks to goals from Richard Wood and Matt Crooks.

Despite making six changes to their side, the hosts looked very strong with Kieran Sadlier and Jamie Lindsay missing two good chances to put them ahead.

In the visitors’ first attack of note, Ryan Ledson played an alluring free-kick into Rotherham’s box but Paul Huntington headed wide off target.

After a slow start that saw the first 45 minutes end 0-0, Paul Warne’s side missed a golden chance to break the deadlock when Ben Wiles conjured something out of nothing to get the better of Alan Browne before playing an inch-perfect pass for Ladapo who missed a sitter.

Nevertheless, Wood opened the scoring for the hosts. Joe Rafferty was punished for fouling Florian Jozefzoon and Daniel Barlaser floated the free-kick to the far post where Ihiekwe had ghosted away from his marker and he nodded the ball back into the path of the goalscorer.

In the 80th minute, the visiting side put themselves back on level terms after Ryan Ledson fired past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson after a clearance from Paul Gallagher fell invitingly for him.

With the game heading for a no winner, no vanquished note, substitute Crooks turned hero as he turned in the winner as Preston returned home with their heads bowed low.

FULL-TIME | Millers 2 v 1 Preston North End



A hard fought victory for Paul Warne's men, who claim all three points thanks to goals from Richard Wood and Matt Crooks. #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/DkGUnqqkVQ — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 7, 2020

Ihiekwe and Ladapo were in action from start to finish while prospect Barkhuizen came in for Scott Sinclair in the 59th minute.

Thanks to this win, Rotherham United climbed to 19th having accrued 12 points from 11 games, while Preston remain 14th with 13 points from the same number of outings.

27-year-old Barkhuizen is of South African descent through his grandfather, and Bafana Bafana had shown an interest in calling him up. The duo of Ladipo and Ihiekwe are eligible to represent three-time African giants at international level.