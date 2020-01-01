Barcelona's financial situation hindered transfers, admits Koeman

A precarious financial situation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic seemingly meant the new Dutch boss could not strengthen his squad

Ronald Koeman concedes 's financial situation restricted his movement in the transfer market as deadline day passed without any further incomings at Los Cules.

The likes of Arthur, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez departed Camp Nou during the window, while Barca brought in Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest, and youngsters Trincao, Pedri and Matheus Fernandes also signed on.

forward Memphis Depay was among those linked with a late switch to Barca, the international thought to have been keen on a reunion with Koeman.

More teams

However, with Barca having announced €97 million in losses and a decrease of €203m in revenue – factors blamed on the coronavirus pandemic – no further reinforcements were brought in.

"The squad is okay, I'm happy with the squad I have," Koeman told Barca TV.

"We have tried to improve the squad and in some positions we could, in some others we couldn't. That was because of the financial situation of the club, so we have to accept it and keep working."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | @RonaldKoeman on Barça TV+ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 9, 2020

Ansu Fati's early-season performances have been a major plus, with the 17-year-old scoring three goals in as many games.

The exciting forward has also made the breakthrough into 's full national team and Koeman knows he has a special talent on his hands.

"So far, his performance has been the best possible. We are talking about a 17-year-old player," he added.

Article continues below

"At that age to play three games in a row at such a high level means he is very good, a great talent.

"Of course he still has a lot to learn, but he is a boy eager to keep learning, he trains every day to improve, so we are here to help him out.

"Now he is with the national team. Right now, there is nobody in the world who is 17 years old to play in such a high-level national team as Spain are."