Barcelona's Dembele leaves field in tears after injury against Borussia Dortmund

The young French star was devastated after being forced off before half-time coming up against his former side

Ousmane Dembele limped off for with a right thigh injury in the first half of a clash against his old club .

Dembele was surprisingly handed a place in the team at the expense of Antoine Griezmann but only managed 25 minutes of the Group F clash at Camp Nou.

The forward appeared to hurt his right thigh in an innocuous challenge with a Dortmund defender and had to be taken off by coach Ernesto Valverde with scans to be conducted to work out the extent of the injury.

As he left the field, Dembele was visibly distressed as he was forced to face the reality of a further stint on the sidelines.

Griezmann was introduced for Dembele with Barca soon opening the scoring through Luis Suarez before Lionel Messi doubled their lead before the break.

LATEST NEWS❗️ @Dembouz has a right thigh injury. He will undergo testing to determine the exact extent of the injury. #BarçaBVB pic.twitter.com/eCublctRHN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

Dembele has struggled for form and fitness so far this season, scoring a single goal in five appearances, while he has failed to find the net in four Champions League games.

Prior to the match, Dembele admitted he's had to fight hard to secure a first-team spot again after picking up an injury early in the season.

"I felt very well in pre-season but then got injured and was out for a month," Dembele told Barca TV. "When I came back I had more problems and now I have to fight.

"We have a great team and there's more competition than in past seasons."

Dembele joined Barca from Dortmund in 2017 and the attacker conceded coming up against the side would be emotional but stressed the match was crucial for the Catalans.

"It'll be a very special match for me," he said. "I have former teammates there. We'll be rivals on the night but nothing changes.

"I left three years ago and haven't seen them since then. Emotionally it'll be difficult, but I'll be happy to play against them.

"We have to win against Dortmund to ensure qualification as soon as possible. It's the most important match of the first half of the season.

"With the support of our fans, we hope to take three points and go to in peace."