Barcelona youngster Miranda completes two-year Schalke loan move

The left-back is seeking regular first-team football in the Bundesliga after featuring sporadically for the Catalans last season

Young defender Juan Miranda will continue to hone his trade in after confirmed they had struck a loan deal with the Blaugrana on Friday.

Miranda, 19, has featured for Barca at senior level in both the and the , but saw his first-team opportunities limited behind Jordi Alba and new arrival at left-back Junior Firpo.

And he will spend the next two seasons in the on loan at Schalke, where he will team up with former coach David Wagner.

"Schalke have loaned Juan Miranda Gonzalez for two years until June 30, 2021 from Spanish champions Barcelona," the side confirmed in a statement published on their official website.

"The 19-year-old (born on January 19, 2000) will wear the number three shirt in the Royal Blues first team."

Speaking to the club's website, Wagner also expressed his delight in welcoming Miranda, who had previously attracted interest from over the course of the summer transfer window.

"Juan is a great talent in Spanish football at left-back," the coach explained.

"He has already achieved impressive things at an early age: a regular player for the Under-19 team and appearances in the Barcelona first team.

"The fact we were able to secure his services is excellent for our club. We will give Juan time to settle here in Germany and we will support him so he can help us, which his sporting potential promises."

A native of Andalucia, Miranda began his footballing life in the Betis youth system before moving to Barcelona in 2014 as part of the Catalans' Juvenil A division.

His first-team debut for Barca came in October 2018 during a Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa, while two months later he started his side's Champions League meeting with , in a match that finished 1-1.

He has also represented Spain at various youth levels, winning the European Championship on two occasions: in 2017 as an U-17, and in 2019 with the Roja's U-19 squad.