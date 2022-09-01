Barcelona want Fekir or Verratti transfer after Bernardo Silva deal falls apart

Manolo Nieto|
Fekir Verratti GFXGetty / GOAL
BarcelonaPrimera DivisiónN. FekirM. VerrattiTransfers

Barcelona are exploring possible deals for Nabil Fekir or Marco Verratti as they look for a midfield signing after missing out on Bernardo Silva.

  • Barcelona continue active summer
  • Want playmaker in central midfield
  • Fekir and Verratti main options on deadline day

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are interested in Real Betis' Fekir as they look to sign a midfielder after missing out on Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, GOAL can confirm. The Blaugrana have also looked at the possibility of signing Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, however sources told GOAL a deal is near-impossible for the Italian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being close to completing deals from both Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso, Barcelona have been made aware by La Liga they could sign another player on a salary of up to €6 million.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Catalan club could sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Thursday to free up funds.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Fekir Betis 2022-23Getty Images
Verratti PSG 2022-23Getty Images
AubameyangGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi takes his side to Sevilla on September 3, before their Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen on September 7.

Editors' Picks