Barcelona vs Lyon: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Barcelona start their Champions League last-16 second-leg encounter with Lyon as favourites to progress at Camp Nou, but after a succession of shocks will be wary of the Ligue 1 club.
The teams played out a scoreless draw in France three weeks ago, with Barca having more chances, although the hosts went closest when Martin Terrier struck the bar.
Since then, Barca have booked their place in the Copa del Rey final and have retained a healthy lead in La Liga, while Lyon are simply fighting to finish in Ligue 1’s top three, having thrown away a 2-0 lead against Strasbourg on Saturday.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Barcelona squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Murillo, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Vidal, Boateng, Alena
|Forwards
|Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele
Barcelona have no significant selection headaches prior to this clash, with Ousmane Dembele set to pass a fitness test to start the game.
Rafinha remains a long-term absentee and Thomas Vermaelen is sidelined, too.
Samuel Umtiti is set to feature against Lyon, where he came through the academy system, while Arthur will start after missing the first leg.
Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.
|Position
|Lyon squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lopes, Gorgelin, Racioppi
|Defenders
|Dubois, Tete, Rafael, Denayer, Marcelo, Solet, Marcal, Mendy, Morel
|Midfielders
|Ndombele, Aouar, Tousart, Diop, Y. Fekir
|Forwards
|Traore, Depay, Cornet, Dembele, Terrier, N. Fekir
Marcelo seems likely to win his race against time to play. The Brazilian centre-back sustained an injury early in the weekend’s match but trained normally on Tuesday and is set to slot into a remodelled back three.
Lyon welcome back Nabil Fekir, who did not feature in the first leg due to a ban. Like Memphis Depay and Tanguy Ndombele, he was on the bench for the Strasbourg draw at the weekend.
Possible Lyon starting XI: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Ndombele, Tousart, Mendy; Fekir; Dembele, Depay.
Match Preview
Ernesto Valverde is acutely aware that his Barcelona side cannot allow their concentration to waver when they play host to Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday.
A scoreless draw in France means that this is a game that Barca effectively need to win, and while they start as strong favourites to do so, the last eight days of action in the Champions League have thrown up enough shocks to ensure the Catalan side are on their toes from the outset.
Speaking even before Juventus staged a Cristiano Ronaldo-led comeback to oust Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, the coach commented: "What we saw with PSG and Real Madrid, who were both knocked out, tells you that this competition demands maximum concentration.
"We’re under pressure to make the next round, as is everyone else. We’re focusing on the game we plan to play and if we can generate as many chances as we did in the first leg, I think we’ll go through."
While Valverde retains a justifiable sense of confidence, wrought from the fact his side have won four of their last five matches, including two Clasicos, he is wary of Lyon’s counter-attacking potential.
"With a 0-0 result no team qualifies and they have their weapons, especially from the attacking point of view. They have fast players and they will try to exploit that," he said. "They know the value of an away goal and we have to break their lines."
Lyon are boosted by the return of Nabil Fekir, and though they travel as underdogs, they do so with an ambitious mindset, having previously won at Manchester City this season.
"We must play our game and be free," head coach Bruno Genesio said. "We know it will be difficult against one of the best teams in the world, but we know we’re capable of doing it because we’ve already done it.
"We have to show we deserve to be here and we must be inspired by what we did at Manchester City.
"It’s a different context and there’s an additional step to take up. What Ajax did against Real Madrid gives us strength."
Fekir, meanwhile, has promised an offensive approach.
"We’re going to play to go forwards, without any fear," he said.
Both clubs remain undefeated in the Champions League this season, though come the end of the day, the dreams of one will have been extinguished.