Barcelona vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Liga giants and the Serie A leaders will meet in this year's Group of Death, knowing that whoever claims victory could top the group

will host at Camp Nou in the second Group F game on Wednesday, with both sides eager to secure their first win in the competition.

The Liga champions were held to a 0-0 stalemate at while Inter settled for a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague.

The Champions League game comes at a crucial time for Ernesto Valverde amid Barcelona's tough start to the domestic season, sitting in fourth place in , two points adrift of leaders .

Inter, though, have maintained a perfect start to their campaign under Antonio Conte, winning six out of six matches.

Game Barcelona vs Inter Date Wednesday, October 2 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport ESPN and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Wague, Firpo, Todibo Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Alena, Dembele Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Messi, Suarez

Both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele returned to training with the squad on Tuesday, and Messi has returned to the lineup with Dembele on the bench.

Ansu Fati, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba will miss the match against the Italian side.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Roberto; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Position Inter squad Goalkeepers Handanovic, Padelli Defenders Godin, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Biraghi, Skriniar, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Lazaro, Valero, Barella, Brozovic, Candreva Forwards Sanchez, Martinez, Politano, Esposito

Conte confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will not play a part in the game due to an ongoing muscle injury and did not travel with the team to .

Alexis Sanchez gets the nod to lead the line in Lukaku's absence, after he scored against in Serie A. He was sent off in the game, but his suspension will not affect his European participation.

Inter starting XI: Handanovic; De Vrij, Godin, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Martinez, Sanchez

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are priced to win at 3/10 bet365. A draw is available at 16/5 while an Inter victory is priced at 9/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.