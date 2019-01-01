Barcelona vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Frank Lampard's side will be eager to bounce back from their latest friendly defeat when they go head to head with the Spanish champions in Japan

will face off with in the Rakuten Cup at Saitama Stadium as their pre-season continues under new manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday.

The Blues are looking for a return to form following a disappointing defeat to J1 League champions Kawasaki Frontale, while Barcelona are just beginning their pre-season.

Lampard's side have won just once in their opening three pre-season games, and Tuesday's clash against the Liga champions will be a massive test ahead of the new Premier League season.

A number of key Barcelona players are still missing from the side due to Copa America participation, giving Lampard a chance to tinker with his squad.

Game Barcelona vs Chelsea Date Tuesday, July 23 Time 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN2 or ESPN Deportes and streamed live on ESPN Deportes+ or Watch ESPN.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes ESPN Deportes +, Watch ESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Chelsea TV and can be live streamed via Rakuten Sports.

UK TV channel Online stream Chelsea TV Rakuten Sports

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto Defenders Semedo, Pique, Todibo, Lenglet, Roberto, Umtiti, Alba, Araujo, Jaime Midfielders Rakitic, S. Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Alena, De Jong, Vidal, Alena, Perez, Collado, O. Busquets, Monchu, Puig Forwards Dembele, Griezmann, Malcom, Abe

A select number of squad members will not be involved due to their participation in the Copa America.

The likes of ​Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and ​Luis Suarez have been given extended time off before the start of the new season.

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Zouma, Ampadu, Alonso, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Tomori Midfielders Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Barkley, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Mount, Palmer, Gilmour, Pulisic Forwards Pedro, Batshuayi, Giroud, Abraham

Tammy Abraham and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga were absent during the game against Kawasaki Frontale through illness.

N'Golo Kante, ​Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, ​Willian and ​Antonio Rudiger will miss out for the Blues due to injury.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are favourites at 11/8 to take the match with bet365 . Chelsea meanwhile can be backed at 8/5 while a draw is priced at 5/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .