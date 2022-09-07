Barcelona terminate Pjanic contract as purge of transfer flops continues

Barcelona have parted ways with Miralem Pjanic as the club's summer makeover has extended past the transfer deadline.

Pjanic departs the Catalan club

Spent last season on loan with Besiktas

Expected to sign with Sharjah FC

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona announced the decision on Wednesday, as the two sides reached an agreement to terminate the midfielder's contract, which was sent to end after the 2023-24 season. He will now join Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move comes in the wake of a chaotic summer which saw the club sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde while struggling to balance their wage budget.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pjanic made just 30 appearances for the club after joining from Juventus in 2020 as he spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Besiktas.

WHAT THEY SAID: "FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanic have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season," Barcelona said in a statement. "The club publicly expresses its gratitude to the player for his professionalism, dedication and commitment and for always adapting his contract to the club's situations and needs. It wishes him every success and fortune in the future.

DID YOU KNOW? Pjanic won't be the only former Barcelona player at Sharjah FC, as he now joins Paco Alcacer at the club.

THE VERDICT: Barcelona's clear-out continues, as Pjanic joins Philippe Coutinho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite in leaving the club. The 32-year-old tenure at Barcelona certainly didn't live up to expectations, having come to Barcelona in a deal that saw Arthur go the other way to Juventus. Pjanic's tenure will likely be best remembered for his feud with manager Ronald Koeman.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barcelona will open their Champions League campaign on Wednesday against Viktoria Plzen.