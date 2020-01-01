Barcelona target Garcia set for Man City return after horror head injury

The Spain international is back in training after having stitches as the Liga giants are expected to make a fresh move for the 19-year-old defender

defender Eric Garcia has returned to training after a nasty head wound and could play in the clash with Bournemouth despite continued interest from .

The Spanish centre-back had 16 stitches in a head injury but has been training with a protective cap and is in contention to make a return for Thursday's third-round clash.

Garcia,19, has been at the centre of interest from Barca throughout the summer after Pep Guardiola revealed that he did not want to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal running out at the end of the season.

More teams

There were some suggestions in that he was left out of Monday night’s victory over to ensure he did not pick up a long-term injury but those claims have been denied by the club.

Barca made former La Masia academy player Garcia a priority target in the summer but a €15 million (£14m/$18m) bid was rejected.

The Spanish club are now set to make another move before the transfer window closes on October 5 after selling Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo to Wolves in a deal that could rise to €40m (£37m/$47m) with add-ons.

Barca are looking to first sign a replacement for the full-back, with Sergino Dest, of Ajax, and Norwich’s Max Aarons among their targets.

City are understood to value Garcia at around €35m (£32m/$42m) and are prepared to let him see out the final 12 months of his contract unless they receive a suitable offer.

He is seen as a similar age and profile to new signing Ferran Torres, who joined form in a package that could reach €36m (£33m/$43m) if all add-ons are matched.

Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is also back training with the first-team squad after coming out of self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month.

The French defender could play a part against Bournemouth on Thursday night although Guardiola said he will play a number of youngsters.

City were without seven first-team players for the Premier League opener against Wolves and the Catalan wants to protect his players for Sunday’s visit of Leicester, who have won their two opening matches.

The club had hoped to have a new centre-back at the Etihad Stadium in for the weekend but are running out of time to close a deal.

Article continues below

sporting director Monchi confirmed the Spanish club have turned down a bid for Jules Kounde, believed to be from City.

The 21-year-old has emerged as City’s top target after difficulties concluding a deal with for Kalidou Koulibaly. Kounde is set to face in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday night.

Nicolas Otamendi is another defender who could play against Bournemouth for City despite being expected to leave before the transfer window closes.