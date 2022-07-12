Barcelona star Putellas in race against time for World Cup after ACL surgery

The 28-year-old playmaker could be out for a year after the operation on the injury that ruled her out of the European Championship

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has undergone a successful operation on an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 28-year-old sustained the injury just days before the beginning of the 2022 Women's European Championship, ruling her out of contention for Spain.

Now the Barcelona captain will be in a battle to ensure she can compete for the national team in next year's World Cup as it was confirmed she will be out for an extended period of time.

How long will Putellas be out for Barcelona and Spain?

Barcelona confirmed that the playmaker had an operation on Tuesday morning but expect her to be out of action for up to a year.

A statement read: "The FC Barcelona Medical Services are pleased to announce that Tuesday morning's operation on Alexia Putellas at Hospital de Barcelona was a success.

🚨 OFFICIAL | Alexia Putellas has successfully undergone surgery for the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will be out for about 10 to 12 months.



🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/8IJDH4eEh2 — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) July 12, 2022

"The women's team captain and world player of the year has torn cruciate ligaments in her left knee, and will be out of action for between 10 and 12 months.

"She picked up the injury on July 5 while training with Spain for the European Champìonship in England."

Will Putellas miss the World Cup?

The injury to the 2021 Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Women's Player winner came as a huge blow for Spain's Euro 2022 hopes.

She is unlikely to feature for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, but Spain's coach, team-mates and fans will be hoping her recovery goes smoothly to ensure she can be included in the World Cup squad.

Article continues below

The tournament in Australia in New Zealand kicks off on July 20, 2023, meaning she is in a race against time to be fit enough to make the team.

Spain have secured their spot in the finals after finishing the qualifying round with a perfect record, having beaten Scotland, Hungary, Ukraine and Faroe Islands to finish top of Group B.

Further reading