Barcelona respond to reports of meeting Lewandowski's agent to discuss transfer for Bayern Munich striker

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has denied reports the club has held a meeting with Robert Lewandowski’s agent over a summer transfer.

The Bayern Munich striker has been linked with a move away from the Bavarian giants as he considers a new challenge in his career at the age of 33.

Barca were tipped as a possible destination, but suggestions that talks have already taken place have been dismissed.

What did Barcelona say about Lewandowski transfer rumours?

Asked by Movistar about the rumours. Alemany said: “There was no meeting with Lewandowski’s agent. Also, I don't like to speak about the negotiations process - it's something private.

"We don’t like to discuss players who are under contract with other clubs".

Bayern Munich have publicly stated their desire to agree a new contract with Lewandowski, who has hit 49 goals this season to help Bayern lift a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

However, GOAL has previously been able to confirm that contingency plans are being pieced together in Bavaria when it comes to lining up possible replacements for the record-breaking frontman.

Alemany on Gavi and Dembele contract talks

Alemany also gave an update on the progress of new contracts for Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele’s current deal expires this summer while teenage wonderkid Gavi is out of contract next year.

“They [contract talks] are long processes, it is not easy,” he told Barca TV.

“We have set a salary bar and proportionality is very strict. The financial situation we have inherited is very delicate and it is not easy to find a point of balance.

"We hope to be able to close it as soon as possible and they can continue here for many years.”

