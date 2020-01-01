‘Barcelona & Real Madrid won’t appeal to Klopp, but Bayern might’ – Liverpool warned by McManaman

The former Reds star believes that a manager tied to a contract through to 2024 may be tempted to return to Germany at some stage

and are unlikely to appeal to Jurgen Klopp but an opportunity to return to his native at could lure a highly-rated coach away from , says Steve McManaman.

Talk of a move to the Allianz Arena for one of the finest coaching brains in the business is nothing new.

Klopp has long been linked with a role at Bayern, with his exploits in the at and having seen him register on the radar of a global superpower for some time.

Admissions have been made when it comes to filling a prominent post in Bavaria, with the chance to take the reins of a formidable outfit holding obvious appeal.

Klopp has, however, helped to place Liverpool in that bracket during his time at Anfield, with the 2019 winners fast closing in on a first Premier League title.

Conquering domestic, continental and world games while on Merseyside will leave a man tied to a contract through to 2024 with little more to achieve, with the remit he was handed in October 2015 well and truly delivered on.

McManaman believes that could see fresh challenges explored at some stage, although a switch to on either side of a fierce Clasico divide is not expected to tempt Klopp away from his current post.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger told the Daily Star: "I think he really adores Liverpool and the Premier League.

"But you could see him going back to Germany and managing Bayern Munich.

"The way that club is run - and the way German managers are treated there - you wouldn't rule it out. A few years ago it looked like Bayern were on their last legs.

"But now, along with the more experienced players, they've got a plethora of youngsters who are hungry.

"I'm not sure Klopp has any desire to manage Real Madrid or Barcelona and I don't see why he'd go to though.

"They don't have the aura that they did when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were doing battle every week. There is also all the politics behind the scenes at Barca with the board and players.

"Real is a different scenario. They need to refresh their squad and they are bringing in young players like Vinicius Junior - but they aren't ready yet."

Klopp has offered no indication that he will cut short the long-term contract extension he agreed in December 2019, but managers of his ilk will forever be in demand and high standards will need to be maintained at Liverpool in order for him to stay put.