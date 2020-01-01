Barcelona & PSG cancel training & tell players to stay at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Two European heavyweights have taken steps to protect players and staff from the Covid-19 outbreak which is threatening to end the 2019-20 campaign

and have cancelled all training sessions and instructed players to remain at home as authorities continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blaugrana squad reported for training on Friday but were sent home following a recommendation from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) regarding containment procedures for Covid-19.

has already been postponed for two weeks, and next week's round of 16 ties have all been called off, which included Barcelona vs and vs .

Major football leagues across Europe are following the same procedures, with the Premier League, and shutting up shop amid a number of positive tests for players and staff.

Barcelona's first team have been told to self-isolate after seeing their schedule pushed back, with the club releasing the following official statement on social media: "Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice."

Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.

The club's famous La Masia academy has been forced to close its doors for the same 15 day period as the senior squad, and all of Barcelona B's fixtures have been cancelled until further notice.

Goal has learned that PSG officials have also suspended first-team training just two days after their Champions League triumph over .

Thomas Tuchel's men beat the German outfit 2-0 at an empty Parc des Princes on Wednesday night to progress to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

PSG were due back in domestic action at home to Stade on Saturday, but Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) took the decision to suspend all matches after attending an emergency board of directors meeting.

French football's governing body explained the decision by stating: "The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable, and avoid displacement."

UEFA officials are due to convene next week to discuss the possibility of postponing all domestic and European competitions, including this summer's European Championships.

It has been reported that the Euros could be pushed back to 2021, with all 12 countries set to host the tournament currently being affected by the coronavirus crisis.