Barcelona not in the process of signing Neymar or Lautaro, claims La Liga chief Tebas

The Spanish top flight chief played down speculation around the two star South Americans coming to Camp Nou

are not negotiating deals for star Neymar or forward Lautaro Martinez, according to president Javier Tebas.

The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with moves for Neymar and Martinez amid growing speculation they could land both – or at least one – of the stars.

However, Tebas played down the rumours, saying Barca had other priorities than transfers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

"It's not true that Barca are currently in negotiation processes in the signing of these two players," he told the Adea Conecta forum on Friday.

"They are most focused on when the season can resume as opposed to new acquisitions. There will be swap deals in the short-term future, but transfers are not high on the priority of European clubs at present.

"They want to limit the damage caused by the halt in activity, but everything is still on hold. No Neymar nor Lautaro, these names are not high on the priority list at present for Barca."

Tebas added: "The club at present don't have the capacity to make these signings, at present it's completely impossible."

Mediapro - the company that will broadcast PSG and next season - is adamant Barcelona won't have the funds to sign Neymar or Martinez due to the current global health crisis.

The organisation's president, Jaume Roures, says the effect of Covid-19 on broadcast rights and banking procedures will drive down player transfer fees and salaries.

"The club no longer has the economic capacity to spend... I don't know how much," Roures said of Barca in an interview with AFP. "It's impossible now."

Article continues below

He added: "The crisis will affect the price of TV rights in one way or another. Likewise, paying players hundreds of millions of euros will be over. Firstly, because the clubs will no longer have the means, and secondly, because banks will not lend the clubs money with the same ease as before.

"This is all going to change and I think it's very positive."

The La Liga season was suspended last month due to coronavirus, which has killed more than 22,500 people in .