Barcelona? I can't say anything - Stuani

Cristhian Stuani, 32, has reportedly emerged as a target for Barcelona following his 12 goals for Girona this season.

Girona forward Cristhian Stuani was non-committal when asked about speculation linking him with La Liga champions Barcelona.

Goal understands that Stuani, 32, has emerged as a transfer target for leaders Barca.

With Munir El Haddadi completing a move to Sevilla last week, Barcelona have been left thin at the striker position. 

Barca have also been linked with a move for Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata, as well as Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente.

But Stuani has now emerged as the club's leading target. 

With 12 league goals this season, Stuani's La Liga tally is the best return from a player outside of Barca pair Lionel Messi (17) and Luis Suarez (14).

And Barca have focused in on the Uruguayan, who the club believe can be convinced to move to Camp Nou despite the likelihood of him earning less playing time than he currently enjoys at Girona. 

Quizzed about a looming switch to Camp Nou, Stuani – who reportedly has a €15 million (£13m/$17m) release clause – told reporters: "I can't say anything."

Girona – ninth in La Liga – face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 fixture on Wednesday, before travelling to Real Betis four days later.

