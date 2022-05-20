Barcelona Femini’s Oshoala on Ballon d’Or: Awards are secondary

Barcelona Femini striker Asisat Oshoala has explained her love for football, insisting those who watch her play can decide if she deserves to win the Ballon d’Or this campaign.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a good season in Spain having helped Barcelona to clinch the Women’s Spanish Primera Division with an unbeaten record.

It was Oshoala who led the line as she scored 20 goals from 19 league appearances to emerge the top scorer alongside Brazilian Geyse Ferreira, who managed 20 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid CFF.

With Barcelona set to face Lyon in the final of the women’s Champion League at Juventus Stadium on Saturday, Oshoala was asked if she deserves to win the award.

“I’m just a girl who loves football. I think people out there who see my game would be the ones to decide if I deserve the award,” Oshoala said in an interview with DW. “If they say I am good enough, sure.

“I just want to go out there and score goals, that’s what makes me happy. Whatever award that comes is secondary.”

Oshoala, who has been chosen as African Player of the Year on no less than four occasions (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019), also believes her success should be used by kids to improve their careers.

“I don't consider it as pressure, I love my job, I’m having fun. I see it as something that I do because I love the game and I inspire people, so it makes it easier to keep doing it,” Oshoala continued.

“I know that there are a lot of kids in Africa that look up to me. I just want them to know: be yourself, do your best all the time, win whatever you can win. I’ve been Africa’s best player four times, when I was younger I never dreamed of these. I was only doing my thing.

“I’m just trying to give hope to the kids in Africa that they can get to the top if they put in their best in whatever they are doing.”