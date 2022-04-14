Barcelona dumped from Europa League as Frankfurt pour in three goals at Camp Nou in quarter-final

Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday by Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-2 defeat at Camp Nou in the competition's quarter-final.

The Blaugrana had gone 15 matches unbeaten before the defeat, riding high until a 1-1 aggregate scoreline entering play became a 4-3 finish that was nowhere near as close as the scoreline suggests.

It was a low-point of Xavi's tenure and one that will bring Barcelona back to earth after a red-hot run.

What happened in the match?

Frankfurt took the lead just four minutes in with a penalty from Filip Kostic before Rafael Borre hit an incredible long-range effort into the top corner.

With Barcelona desperately pushing for a way back into the tie, Kostic scored again in the 67th minute to effectively end the Spanish club's hopes of advancement.

1 - Filip Kostic is the first player to score and assist in a single European game against #Barcelona 🔵🔴 at Camp Nou since Juninho Pernambucano for O. Lyon in March 2009 in the #UCL . Strange. #UEL pic.twitter.com/mYJw1tfKxb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2022 Barcelona managed two stoppage time consolation goals but fell short of what would have been a remarkable comeback. Frankfurt will face West Ham in the semi-final.

