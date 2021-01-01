Barcelona confirm successful Oshoala surgery

The Nigeria international went through an operation on her right foot and is expected to return soon

Asisat Oshoala has undergone successful surgery on her foot at the facility of Barcelona's medical services on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international missed the Santa Teresa triumph after hurting herself in the first leg Champions League quarter-final match against Danish champions Fortuna Hjorring last month.

However, she was cleared to take part in the second leg against Fortuna in the Women's Champions League and has aggravated the injury recently after featuring in five successive games, scoring four times.

Despite being named in the squad for a 7-1 bashing of Levante, the Super Falcons star could not earn a minute of action for Llius Cortes' side, after the recurring injury in her right foot, hence the surgery.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Primera Iberdrola side confirmed on Tuesday the 26-year-old’s operation carried out on her right foot by Dr. Josep Dalmau at the club's facility went well.

"According to the Club's Medical Services, player Asisat Oshoala underwent surgery on her right foot on Tuesday," a statement from the club website read.

"The player had been suffering from discomfort for a few weeks, which had caused her to miss a game, such as the one at Santa Teresa.

"The intervention was given by Dr Dalmau, under the supervision of the Medical Services of FC Barcelona. The recovery of the player will mark her return to the field of play."

Oshoala, who has featured in 20 Spanish league games in the 2020-21 campaign with 15 goals to her credit is likely to return for the home encounter against struggling Deportivo La Coruna.

With nine matches left this season, the four-time Africa Women's Football of the Year winner will aim to surpass her personal goalscoring best in a season, having scored 20 goals in 19 last term.