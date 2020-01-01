Barcelona confirm Dembele surgery for hamstring injury

have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his latest hamstring injury.

In a statement posted on their official website, the Catalan club confirmed: "FC Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on Tuesday, 11 February in Turku, Finland, to treat a rupture to the proximal tendon of his right hamstring. Once the operation has been convluded, further information will be given regarding his approximate recovery time."

More to follow...