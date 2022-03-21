What is Barcelona's biggest win vs Real Madrid?

El Clasico clashes between the rivals have a tendency to produce fireworks, but when have the Blaugrana enjoyed their most dominant displays?

Any meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid will capture the imagination of a global audience, with El Clasico fixtures among the most eagerly-anticipated in world football.

Such encounters rarely disappoint, with two old adversaries delivering memorable performances down the years.

Barca shade things slightly in the overall record – with 116 victories from 282 games, compared to Madrid’s 104 – but when did the Blaugrana deliver their most dominant displays? GOAL takes a look…

There have been plenty of goal-laden clashes between heavyweight outfits from Catalunya and the Spanish capital down the years.

In terms of the biggest victories for Barca, they have emerged victorious by five clear goals on seven occasions, with the highest-scoring of those successes in September 1950.

The most recent came in November 2010, while the Blaugrana’s only victory by a five-goal margin at Santiago Bernabeu was in February 1974.

Result

Date

Barcelona goalscorers

Real Madrid 1-5 Barcelona

Apr 18, 1926

Samitier (4), Piera

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Apr 21, 1935

Vantolra (4), Escola

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Mar 25, 1945

César (2), Bravo, Gonzalvo III

Barcelona 7-2 Real Madrid

Sept 24, 1950

Nicolau (2), M. Aurelio (2), Cesar, Gonzalvo III, Basora

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid

Feb 21, 1954

Tejada (2), Moreno, Cesar, Pachon

Barcelona 6-1 Real Madrid

May 19, 1957

Martínez (4), Villaverde, Kubala

Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid

Oct 26, 1958

Evaristo (3), Tejada

Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona

Feb 17, 1974

Asensi (2), Cruyff, Perez, Sotil

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

May 18, 1986

Amarilla, Urbano, Esteban

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Aug 1, 1994

Romario (3), Koeman, Ivan Iglesias

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

May 2, 2009

Henry (2), Messi (2), Puyol, Pique

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Nov 29, 2010

David Villa (2), Xavi, Pedro, Jeffren

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Nov 21, 2015

Luis Suarez (2), Iniesta, Neymar

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid

Oct 28, 2018

Luis Suarez (3), Coutinho, Vidal

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Mar 20, 2022

Aubameyang (2), Araujo, Ferran Torres

Table correct at time of writing on 21/03/2022

What happened in the latest Clasico?

The most recent clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place at the Bernabeu on March 20, 2022.

The Blaugrana headed into that contest as underdogs, with the Blancos boasting a commanding lead at the top of the Liga table.

The form book went out the window in the Spanish capital as Xavi’s visitors delivered a stunning display of attacking intent.

January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed them in front after 21 minutes, as he converted a brilliant Ousmane Dembele cross from close range.

Ronald Araujo doubled Barca’s lead in the 38th minute, before Ferran Torres crashed home a third two minutes after half-time.

Aubameyang’s second of the game just six minutes after the restart put the result beyond doubt and lifted the Blaugrana up into third.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were left shell-shocked, having enjoyed domestic dominance and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but they were left to pick the bones out of a humbling reversal.

