Barca under no obligation to sell Man Utd target De Jong, says Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists that the club will not sell Frenkie de Jong unless they decide that it is the correct decision. The midfielder has become a top target for Manchester United this summer, as former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag eyes a reunion with his ex-charge at Old Trafford.

But so far United's efforts to sign De Jong have proved fruitless as Barca look to get the best possible deal for their star.

What did Laporta say about De Jong talks?

"It is not true that the club is obliged to sell Frenkie," the president explained on Friday during the presentation of Barca's latest signing, Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha.

"We are at the presentation of a player who will make history at Barca. Xavi will be the one who decides whether he goes on tour, but I understand that he will."

Will Barca continue Lewandowski pursuit?

Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski has been closely linked with Camp Nou this summer, but Laporta urged patience as talks continue.

"He is a Bayern player, we have great respect for Bayern and I will not comment on the issue because that would be wrong," he added.

"We will try and live up to the requests of our coaching staff. We will not be forced, because there are a lot of different factors to consider.

"We are working very hard to put together a competitive team. Today we present Raphinha, who was one of the coach's requests, and I want to thank him for putting Barca ahead of other offers.

"With regards to players under contract, we have contacted their clubs but out of respect for Bayern we will not put a number on those negotiations. We have to be discreet out of respect for Bayern.

"We don't want to go into that, but their answer has not arrived yet."

