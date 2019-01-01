Barbara Banda's strike keeps Logrono's survival hopes alive

The Zambia international's first half effort inspired Chechu Martínez's side to a back-to-back win at Sporting de Huelva

Barbara Banda was on target as Logrono boosted their chances of avoiding relegation in their 2-0 win at de Huelva on Sunday.

The Zambia international's effort ended her five-match drought, having last scored in a 2-0 win over on February 3, 2019.

She opened the scoring for the topflight's debutants in the 24th minute - her eighth goal of the season in 16 outings this season.

Article continues below

Eight minutes from full time, Judith Luzuriaga scored the second to guaranteed a second win on the bounce for Martinez's side.

Banda only played for 42 minutes as Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue played for 88 minutes, while compatriot Jade Boho lasted the entire duration.

With the win, Logrono have now accured 23 points from 25 matches and will face in their next encounter on March 31.