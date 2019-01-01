Balotelli racism protest was the 'right reaction', says Ancelotti

The striker's response to racist abuse is further proof that football is on the right track to combat the issue, the Italian tactician says

head coach Carlo Ancelotti has commended Mario Balotelli's reaction to the racist abuse he received during Brescia's clash with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Balotelli kicked the ball angrily towards Verona supporters early in the second half after hearing abuse, before threatening to walk off the pitch.

The referee brought play to a halt before following protocol, with a statement read out to the crowd in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Balotelli was persuaded to stay on and see out the game by team-mates and Verona players, before the former and striker scored a stunning late goal in Brescia's 2-1 defeat at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Ancelotti believes Balotelli was right to highlight the abuse and suggested the stoppage shows football is making advances in its efforts to combat racism.

Speaking ahead of Napoli's clash with on Tuesday, Ancelotti said: "[Balotelli] did the right thing, he had the right reaction.

"There have already been a couple of episodes when the match has been stopped, so we are on the right path."

Ancelotti's Napoli are top of Champions League Group E and will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Salzburg and fail to beat in the pool's other game.

The former coach says it would be "exceptional" if they qualified with two games to spare but the experienced boss is refusing to get carried away.

"The Champions League is a way shorter competition than Serie A," he added. "For this reason, we have to be focused and our first goal is to go through.

"If we can manage it with two matchdays to spare, it would be exceptional. Tomorrow we have this chance and all our energy will be spent on getting it done. Then we will see.

"Many things can change and usually the Champions League is decided on little details."

While they are competing strongly in Europe, Napoli are struggling in Serie A as they sit in seventh position - 11 points behind leaders .

Their next league match will come at home against struggling , who are currently placed in the relegation zone.