Balogun and Aribo inspire Rangers to victory over Celtic in Old Firm Derby

The duo played the entire game to ensure the Gers maintained their recent good run over their bitter rivals

Super Eagles stars Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were involved as Rangers defeated Celtic by a solitary goal in the Scottish Old Firm derby played at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

Both players were involved for the entire game as the hosts recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Prior to the meeting with the league champions, Celtic had not tasted defeat and they had scored 12 goals in their last two matches against Dundee and St Mirren respectively, conceding none in the process.

However, they were undone by Filip Helander's second-half strike to suffer their first loss of the season.

Having not won any of their last six derbies in all competitions, it was vital for Celtic to try and get a positive result on Sunday to impress their supporters. The last meeting also ended in a 4-1 defeat meaning the Bhoys had another reason to get a win.

In the third minute, the Gers threatened when Borna Barisic found Alfredo Morelo in the danger zone but the latter shot over the bar.

Aribo's chance came in the 19th minute when he did well to get past several challenges. But a last-ditch effort by the opposing defender saved the Bhoys.

In the 28th minute, it seemed Balogun had handled the ball in the danger zone but the referee waved play on much to the relief of the hosts and the Super Eagle.

The upright came to the rescue of Celtic in the 32nd minute. The unmarked Ryan Kent picked his spot, and despite beating everybody, he couldn't beat the post.

It was Rangers who ended the first half on a high, but they had nothing to show for it.

Balogun got into a great position three minutes after the break, but his inviting cross was cleared by the defenders. His teammate Aribo also did well to create from the midfield in the 56th minute but the pass was intercepted.

Joe Hart pulled a great save in the 66th minute to deny Connor Goldson. The corner was brought in by Borna Barisic and Helander rose highest to head home and win it for the Gers.

The win took the champions third on the table with nine points while the Bhoys are placed sixth with as many points pending the results of other matches to be played later in the day.