Bale's agent rules out summer transfer but brands Real Madrid fans 'a disgrace'

The Wales international has faced plenty of criticism in the Spanish capital this season, but he will not be running away from the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale’s agent has ruled out a summer transfer for his client but blasted the treatment of the international from supporters as “nothing short of a disgrace”.

Jonathan Barnett has told Sky Sports: "This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace."

More to follow…