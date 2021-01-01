'Bale will show his quality' - Ex-Tottenham captain Dawson backs former team-mate to come good amid disappointing loan

The Real Madrid loanee has been tipped to bounce back from a slow start to 2020-21 and make a big impact for Jose Mourinho's side

Michael Dawson has backed Gareth Bale to come good at amid his disappointing loan stint in north London.

Bale has struggled for form and fitness since returning to Spurs on loan from in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho gradually eased the Welshman back into action after seeing him exiled from Zinedine Zidane's squad at Santiago Bernabeu in 2019-20, despite expectations among supporters that he would immediately slot in alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

However, Bale has yet to prove that he can handle the rigorous demands of regular football again, with the 31-year-old restricted to just 12 outings across all competitions for Spurs so far this season.

He has managed to notch three goals despite mainly being used as a substitute, but Mourinho opted to leave him on the bench as Tottenham laboured to a 1-1 draw with on Wednesday.

It has been suggested that the Portuguese head coach doesn't trust Bale to deliver the goods in the final third, with Dawson acknowledging the fact that the Madrid loanee has failed to live up to expectations.

The former Spurs defender still believes his old colleague can rediscover his best form, though, as he told Sky Sports: "I was so excited when he arrived. We talked about the front three that we thought it was going to be with Kane, Son and Bale. It hasn't gone to plan for Gareth and it's really disappointing.

"I was disappointed not to see him come on against Fulham. When the game stretches he will cause problems, but we're yet to see that real quality that we saw back in his early Spurs career.

"He still possesses that quality though and It's only a matter of time before we see it."

Dawson added on the niggling injuries which have prevented Bale from letting loose during his second spell at Tottenham: "Gareth is a player that has to sprint. Back in his first spell at Spurs, he used to go past players like they weren't there. It was like men against boys on the playground, he was that good.

"We are yet to see him really expose a player with his pace. He hasn't played for long periods, he's getting older and he's maybe worried about sprinting and pulling something if he goes 100 miles an hour.

"We've seen only glimpses and Gareth has to play that way, that's his game - exposing players. He has to get back to sprinting and getting at players."