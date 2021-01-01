Bale reacts to retirement rumours ahead of Real Madrid return with cryptic 'drama' claim

The Wales international claims to be fully focused on European Championship duty as questions continue to be asked of his future

Gareth Bale is giving little away when it comes to his future plans, with the Wales international responding to reports of retirement being on the cards by saying that he does not want to cause "drama" ahead of this summer's European Championship.

The 31-year-old has doubled down on claims that revealing his intentions at this stage - ahead of a return to Real Madrid after a season-long loan spell back at Tottenham - would cause unnecessary "chaos".

His reluctance to enter that debate, though, is only serving to keep the rumour mill ticking over, with it suggested that he could hang up his boots once a contract in Spain comes to a close in 2022.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the retirement talk, Bale told reporters while on Euro 2020 duty with his country: "Obviously there's been a lot of things written about whether I'm doing this and doing that.

"For me, the main thing is I don't want to say anything that's going to cause more chaos or more drama or cause a distraction. I just want to focus on this Euros.

"I don't want to say anything that is going to cause any problems on what I am doing or what I am not doing.

"My focus is just on the Euros. When the Euros finishes for us then I will sit down and decide what I want to do."

What does the future hold for Bale?

There may be a role for Bale at Real Madrid next season as Zinedine Zidane - the man who took to freezing him out at Santiago Bernabeu - has stepped down from a role as head coach.

A permanent return to Spurs has also been mooted, after hitting 16 goals in 2020-21, but the Premier League heavyweights are another of those that find themselves in the market for a new manager.

Bale is being left in limbo, with the Welshman admitting that he is not entirely sure what the immediate future holds.

Article continues below

He added: "Yeah, well. It's one of those. As I said, I'll sit down after the Euros and decide what I want to do.

"I want to give everything into this Euros and put in everything I can like we do in every single game. If I say something then it's just going to cause even more chaos so there's no point."

Further reading