Bale not thinking about Premier League return - agent

Jonathan Barnett says his client is not considering a move back to England, even if his Real Madrid future is not clear

Gareth Bale is not thinking of a return to the Premier League from , according to his agent, Jonathan Barnett.

star Bale has been linked with a move back to during a difficult sixth season in the Spanish capital.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, was jeered by some fans during last week's unconvincing 2-1 win over .

Zinedine Zidane, who returned as head coach last month, has so far been guarded on Bale's long-term future and refused to offer any guarantees that he will form part of his plans next term.

However, Barnett insists Bale does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told Deportes Cuatro: "He's very happy here. He's a Real Madrid player. Right now, he's not thinking about going back to England.

"I can't predict the future. But, for now, he's very happy."

Bale joined Madrid from in 2013 for a reported €100 million fee, a world record at the time.

He has won 13 major trophies in his time in , including four Champions Leagues.

and have regularly been linked with a bid for the former man.