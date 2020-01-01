‘Bale, Kane & Son is a mouth-watering prospect’ – Giggs delighted to see Welsh star back in the Premier League

The Manchester United legend, who is now manager of the Wales national side, has welcomed Spurs’ season-long loan deal with Real Madrid

manager Ryan Giggs is delighted to see Gareth Bale back in the Premier League, with the legend expecting a star turn from his national set-up to strike up a “mouth-watering” partnership with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son at .

Spurs have pulled off a stunning deal by luring a familiar face back to north London from .

Bale has been re-signed on a season-long loan and will be looking to put his recent struggles in Spain behind him once cleared to open a new chapter in his distinguished career.

The 31-year-old must be patient for now, with a knee injury ruling him out until October, but Giggs is looking forward to seeing a proven performer grace the English top-flight again.

He told Premier League Productions of the options available to Jose Mourinho, with Kane and Son involved in all five of Spurs’ goals in a 5-2 mauling of on Sunday: “It looks mouth-watering - Kane, Son and Bale.

“They have so many good players at Tottenham. I am really looking forward to seeing how he does.

“It’s good to have him back in the Premier League. We want to see the best players in the world in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how he does.”

Bale is confident he will add a “winning mentality” to Tottenham’s ranks, with a success-starved club determined to deliver major silverware in 2020-21.

Giggs believes shrewd additions are being made in that quest.

He expects Bale to become a leading man for a club he knows well, while Wales are set to benefit from having a talismanic part of their plans taking in regular domestic football once again.

United great Giggs added when asked if he is relieved to see his captain back in favour heading towards a rearranged European Championship in 2021: “Yes, but not as many trips to Madrid anymore. It will be great. He has Ben Davies there as a team-mate as well.

“It’s a huge boost when you see someone like that walk through the door.

“They got off to a disappointing start to the season, but to see him fit and firing, he will score goals, he’ll make assists, he’ll be a massive lift.

“I’m sure the Tottenham fans cannot wait to see him.”