Bala Devi becomes first Indian woman footballer to score in Europe

Bala Devi found the net for Rangers who went on to hammer Motherwell 9-0...

Bala Devi has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to score in a professional league in Europe when she netted against on Sunday night for FC.

In the 85th minute, Bala Devi latched on to a through ball from midfield and slotted the ball low into the net to register her name on the scoresheet and seal a fantastic performance from the Gers who triumphed 9-0 against Motherwell. Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Howat also scored hat-tricks for Rangers.

Bala Devi has also featured in the 'Old Firm Derby' - which is one of the oldest football rivalries in the world between Rangers FC and FC.

She became the first Indian woman to sign a professional football contract overseas when she signed for Rangers FC in January earlier this year.

Bala Devi grabbed the headlines last year when she scored a whopping 26 goals in seven games for Manipur Police Department in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019. The 29-year-old boasts of three SAFF Women's' Championship titles (2010, 2014, 2016) and was named the AIFF Women's Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

Bala is the current top scorer for the Indian national women’s team, netting an impressive 65 times in 80 games since 2010, also making her the top international goal scorer in the South Asian region.

She has also served as captain in a distinguished international career, which began when she was called up while aged just 15. Bala also has a prolific goalscoring record at the domestic level with over 100 goals in 120 games.