Bakambu reveals drive behind helping Congolese people during coronavirus crisis

The Beijing Guoan striker has been playing a crucial role in helping his compatriots back in Africa during the period of this global health challenge

Cedric Bakambu has revealed the inspiration behind the creation of his foundation which is focuses on helping people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The forward, through the Cedric Bakambu Foundation, has provided food, medical equipment and water tanks to several households in the country’s capital, Kinshasa to help cushion the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he was born and raised in , Bakambu switched his international allegiance to the African country in 2015 after playing for the French youth teams.

Due to flight restrictions to , the DR Congo international who plays for Chinese outfit Beijing Guoan, has been stuck in France since December where he has been supervising the work of his foundation in Africa.

The former star revealed he has always wanted to help the Congolese people even before the Covid-19 pandemic with the focus on children.

“I’ve grown up from where you share everything you have, since childhood. That was just the mentality if you were lucky enough to have something cool you wanted to share it with your friends, your neighbours,” Bakambu told Bein Sport.

“When people shared with you, you knew what it felt like to be given. I’ve always wanted to help, to do something for DR Congo.

“Going public with a foundation was a big step because you know people are expecting a lot and you don’t want to let them down - they really count on you.

“You don’t want to come and disappear. Before starting the Foundation, I had to make sure we were strong enough to really change things for Congolese people.

“When you witness the living conditions in DRC it may be hard, especially when you are born and raised in France. And, of course, when you see children you are even more touched. That’s why we’ve decided to focus more on children, they are the future.”

Apart from its corporate partners, the good works of the Cedric Bakambu Foundation attracted interest from defender Chris Mavinga who also contributed his quota to put a smile on people’s faces.

“Even when you are a football player for the national team when you want to help you don’t know how or where to start. Lots of them reached out to me. That was the case with Chris Mavinga who plays for Toronto FC,” the ex-Bursaspor striker continued.

"He wanted to do a gesture with the Covid-19 crisis and asked me if the Foundation could help him. We were about to make a special operation, so he joined the Foundation on that one.

“The day we’ve launched the Foundation the coach of the national team [Christian Nsengi-Biembe] was there - his words touched me. I was happy to have him with us that day. I can’t do anything by myself, it takes a nation.”

Bakambu has been a regular fixture in DR Congo's national team since his maiden invitation in March 2015. He has made 29 appearances for the ' so far with 13 goals to his credit.