Bailly ‘thankful’ to Mourinho for Manchester United ‘chance’

The Portuguese, upon his arrival at the Manchester club, made the Ivory Coast international his first piece of business

Eric Bailly says he remains ‘thankful’ to erstwhile Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho for giving him a ‘chance’ at the club.

On Tuesday, the Old Trafford outfit announced the sacking of the Portuguese tactician following a run of poor results, which saw only two wins from eight games across all competition.

Bailly was Mourinho's first signing after becoming the Red Devils’ boss in 2016. The former Villarreal defender saw frequent action at the heart of United's defence in his debut campaign but a series of injuries and the overall struggles of the club saw him drop in the pecking order.

However, he has chosen to focus on the positives of his former boss’ reign.

“Whatever they may say, I will always be thankful to the person who gave me the chance to make my debut at Old Trafford,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for what you have taught me. Good luck, coach.”

Former United favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over the helm at Old Trafford and Bailly will look to fight his way back into the starting lineup.