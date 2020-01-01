Bafana hopeful Barkhuizen adds to his goal contributions tally

The 26-year-old attacker was in top form as the Lilywhites returned to action with a trip to Kenilworth Road

Bafana Bafana hopeful, Tom Barkhuizen added to his goal contribution's tally in this campaign as he grabbed an assist in 's 1-1 draw against Luton Town as the Championship side returned on Saturday.

With the assist, the English born attacker took his tally to 11 goals and five assists in all competitions - as he set up Scott Sinclair for the match's opener, Callum McManaman equalised late in the game for relegation-threatened Luton.

Barkhuizen impressively won the ball in the middle of the pitch, raced forward, feeding Sinclair, who fired hard and low into the bottom right-hand corner to put North End in front.

With the result, the Lilywhites remain sixth and just a point above fellow promotion hopefuls and .

Barkhuizen's great form in this term has subjected him to talks of playing international football with .

The 26-year-old qualifies to represent the country through his grandfather and was invited by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to join camp for the rescheduled 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome Principe prior to the hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the talk of a possible switch in allegiances, the attacker who's been Preston’s most consistent attacker this season, must still apply for citizenship.

Alex Neil’s Preston will host in their next encounter on Saturday.