Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau excited to win the Afcon for the nation

The skillful attacker says Egypt 2019 is going to be huge for every player, and particularly special for him on debut

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is looking forward to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

The 25-year-old Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star has also thanked Mamelodi Sundowns for the role they played in developing his football.

“The Afcon (tournament) is huge for everybody. Lucky enough for me, it comes at age 25. For Lebo (Mothiba) it comes at 23,” said Tau to the Daily Sun.

After playing in the Caf and winning it with the Brazilians in 2016, Tau is looking forward to make a name for himself at the Afcon.

“It will be my first time, as it will be for some of the guys too. But it’ll be good to go out there, compete and win it for the nation. I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

In addition, the Witbank-born star is credited for leading the 1996 African champions to after netting twice against Libya in their final Afcon qualifier.

“There are a lot of positives to take out of my journey this season. I was able to finish school. I’m very proud of that,” Tau continued.

Article continues below

“And also to continue the hard work and be named the Player of the Season [in ]. It has brought a lot of confidence,” concluded Tau who's contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Bafana grouped together with Namibia, and Cote d'Ivoire, Tau is one of the key players hoping to push SA into the next round.

Coach Stuart Baxter's men will open their Group D account against the Elephants on June 24 in Cairo.