Bade: Rennes sign former RC Lens defender

The French defender of Ivorian descent has joined the Red and Blacks from the Stade Bollaert-Delelis giants

Ligue 1 side Rennes have announced the signing of Loic Bade from RC Lens.

Following an impressive outing in the 2020-21 campaign where he featured in 31 French topflight games for the Blood and Gold, the defender of Ivorian descent has been handed a five-year contract.

That deal will keep the 21-year-old Frenchman at the Roazhon Park until 2026, albeit, the fee involved is undisclosed.

“Highly wanted after a full season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the ex-Lensois chose the Rennes project. Solid central defender Loic Bade has signed a five-year contract with the Red and Black. Originally from Hauts-de-Seine, Loic Bade was born on April 11, 2000, in Sevres,” a statement from the club website read.

Under manager Bruno Genesio, Bade would be hoping to continue his growth in professional football.

Despite having options to choose from, the youngster claimed the project at Rennes excited him. Thus, he decided to team up with the club that would help him realise his ambitions of playing in Europe.

"I am very happy to be involved with Stade Rennais F.C. I am officially Red and Black, and it is a great joy,” Bade told the club website.

“There were other clubs, but my choice was made naturally. I had ambitions. It is a very thoughtful choice. I think it's the right one.

“It is important to me to remain in France. Their sports project quickly excited me. I was convinced by the goals of the club. It suited me.

“There are advantages to arriving at this time of preparation. I will have time to adapt to my new team. I can't wait to get to know the Rennes fans.”

Meanwhile, the club’s technical director Florian Maurice stated that the defender was a priority, and they had to recruit him.

"We absolutely wanted to recruit him. It was a priority,” said Maurice.

“He had a great season with Lens. We followed him all season. He has been studied in every aspect.

“He is still a young player and does not yet have much experience, but we should not have any fears. He has character and he's really a classy guy.

“I am convinced of its qualities. They are very interesting, both physically and technically.

“We have a team that plays, and we want players who take the balls out from behind. It meets the characteristics that the coach asks for.”

Bade, who is eligible to represent France or Cote d’Ivoire at the international level could make his debut when Rennes square up against Le Havre on Friday.