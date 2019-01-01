‘Bad day in the office!’ – Victor Wanyama reacts after Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool

An early goal from Salah and a late one from Origi gave the Reds a 2-0 win over Spurs in Saturday's all-English final

Victor Wanyama has maintained a brave face despite his side Hotspur losing in the final of Uefa to on Saturday.

The Reds erased the disappointment of last season's final defeat to by claiming the trophy for the sixth time courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Spurs in Madrid.

It was Mohamed Salah, such a disconsolate figure when he was injured early in that loss to Real Madrid, who set Liverpool on their way with a penalty after two minutes when Moussa Sissoko was contentiously punished for a handball in the opening minute.

In a final which rarely touched the heights of the blockbuster semi-finals which made this an all-Premier League showpiece, Spurs had chances but were denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson, who saved well from Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen.

The Reds then took the advantage of Spurs' missed chances when substitute Divock Origi ensured manager Jurgen Klopp won his first trophy as Liverpool manager by driving low and powerfully past Hugo Lloris with three minutes left to the final whistle.

Wanyama, who did not play any part in the match, has taken to his Facebook page to react to the defeat.

Wanyama was aiming to make history by becoming the second player from the East African region to lift the trophy - had Tottenham won - after his elder brother Macdonald Mariga, who did it while playing for Milan in 2010.

Wanyama will now shift his focus to helping ’s Harambee Stars do well at the final, set to kick off on June 21 in .

Kenya arrived safely in on Friday for a 19-day training session at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex, before they head to for the tournament.

Article continues below

During this period, the side will play two friendly matches, against Madagascar in Paris and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.