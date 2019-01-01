Satiananthan calls on 'real' Selangor fans to back his side in second leg

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan came away from his side's first leg Malaysia Cup encounter against Perak feeling optimistic, despite losing 1-0.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

boss B. Satiananthan came away from his side's first leg quarter-final encounter against feeling optimistic, although his charges lost 1-0.

A 12th-minute long-range goal by Brendan Gan was all that separated the two sides in the match that saw both goalkeepers made fantastic saves.

In the post-match press conference, the experienced trainer expressed his belief that the Red Giants will turn around the scoreline playing at home in the second leg.

"Congratulations to Perak but this is far from over. We're still in it as 1-0 is nothing. They're good, but we await them in Shah Alam. We created several chances to score, had a better second half than the first, while Azhan (goalkeeper Khairul Azhan Khalid) played well to keep us in it. They must maintain this in the second leg.

"There were weaknesses but nothing that cannot be rectified. All I'm asking for is for my men to not be afraid against Perak in Shah Alam," remarked the former Felda United coach.

He pointed out that his players were either injured or carrying knocks in the encounter.

"Credit to my players too who held their ground playing in Ipoh, playing with knocks," said the 61-year old trainer. "Halim (midfielder Halim Saari) had a knock, Kapet (winger Syazwan Zainon) was only at 50 per cent while Sandro (attacker Sandro da Silva) was absent.

"I was forced to field them (Halim and Syazwan) because there are players on my squad whose forms have dropped. We now have one week before the second leg, I hope it's ample time for them to recover, including Sandro."

He implored the Red Giants fans to support them at home next weekend.

"I am counting on the Selangor fans to turn up to back us in the match. I'm asking for them to be there

"People have been saying that the Shah Alam Stadium is jinxed, as we've drawn in all our three group matches there. But I believe that the presence of 'true' Red Giants supporters will motivate my men.

"If 225,000 of them can complain on Facebook, surely some of those can find their way to the stadium. I'm certain that my players can perform well if they receive the support, because they don't want to lose," said Satiananthan.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!