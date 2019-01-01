Azpilicueta promises Chelsea are 'giving everything' to turn their situation around

With Blues manager Maurizio Sarri under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge, the defender is determined to get their season back on track

defender Cesar Azpilicueta has promised that the team will 'give everything' to get the club's season back on track.

The Blues have suffered a terrible spell of form of late, which has included a 4-0 loss to Bournemouth and a 6-0 defeat at the hands of before being dumped out of the at Stamford Bridge by on Monday night.

Azpilicueta has been at the heart of a defence which has faced criticism in recent weeks but, despite the team's dip in form, the Spaniard believes that Chelsea can get back to winning ways after another frustrating result in the cup.

"Obviously, it was a tough night for everyone," Azpilicueta told the club's official website.

"We know the fans support us in every moment. At Chelsea, we are used to winning a lot of trophies and we have been the most successful team in for the last couple of years. So, the only thing I can say is that we will give everything and work hard."

Despite Chelsea being out of the running for the FA Cup and the , Azpilicueta still has aspirations of silverware come the end of the season, with the London club still battling for the and playing in the final of the on Sunday against Manchester City.

"We know we have the Europa League game coming up on Thursday [against ]," he added. "We will then play a final when we are back at Wembley after the FA Cup final last year and the Community Shield.

"We are used to fighting for trophies so hopefully we can keep calm from Thursday and then win that trophy on Sunday."

Article continues below

Reflecting on Monday's match, Azpilicueta felt disappointed that his team could not replicate their recent success in the FA Cup and blamed the lack of creativity in the final third for the Blues' defeat.

"It’s true that it was a tough night because we didn’t convert our game into chances, and we didn’t score at least one goal to push us until the end, give us belief, bring the atmosphere up and fight until the end. So, obviously, we are disappointed.

"We are eliminated from the competition, we are the current holders and we reached the final the year before last as well. We know the history of the competition, for the country and the club as well. It’s frustrating."