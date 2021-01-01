Ayew rescues Swansea City from defeat against Nyambe’s Blackburn Rovers

The Ghana international has now scored five goals in his last four league outings for Steve Cooper’s men in the English second tier

Andre Ayew’s first-half penalty proved crucial for Swansea City in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

The Swans conceded first against the hosts, albeit, the Ghana international levelled matters for Steve Cooper’s side at Ewood Park.

Swansea came into the game on the back of their 2-1 defeat of Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium – where Ayew found the net twice. Despite their recent impressive results, they fell behind in the 37 minutes thanks to Bradley Dack’s low strike from Tom Trybull’s assist.

Cooper’s men were given a chance to equalise four minutes later when Jay Fulton was fouled by Sam Gallagher in the goal area. Their Ghanaian star stepped up to score his 14th goal of the 2020-21 campaign, as goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could not stop the strike down the middle.

In the second-half, Blackburn came out stronger, but they were unable to find the net despite pouring attacks.

The game ended on a no winner no vanquished note as Swansea now boast of 66 points from 34 matches: level with second-placed Watford with a game in hand.

While 31-year-old Ayew was in action for the Swans from start to finish, Namibia international defender Ryan Nyambe came in as a second-half substitute for the Rovers – replacing Joe Rankin-Costello in the 76th minute.

Hard point earned away from home ⚪️⚫️another goal ⚽️🤲🏽let’s prepare for Saturday 👊🏾we keep going! YJB🦢 pic.twitter.com/QZHAPtisgC — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) March 9, 2021

Even at their away point, manager Cooper is unhappy with his team’s performance.

“No, it was not the best of performances,” he told club website.

“I did not like us at all first half, that is not the team I want us to be in terms of our style and identity.

“If we are going to make mistakes, I want us to do it our way, and that was not the case.

“That needed addressing, because we were not good enough on the ball.

“The second half was a little bit better, but not brilliant, and it wasn’t a great game in the end.

“Credit to Blackburn, I thought they played well on the night. I know we need to play better, but I will also be focusing on the positives.”

Swansea City travel to Kenilworth Road for their next outing against Luton Town on Saturday.