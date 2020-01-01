Ayew, Eze, Kouyate start as Zaha leads Crystal Palace against Chelsea

The Eagles have unleashed the African stars against Frank Lampard’s men at Selhurst Park as they hope to return to winning ways

Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha have been handed starting roles for against in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Eagles have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign, securing victories against and .

Palace, however, lost to last time out and have named a line up that included the African stars in their quest to return to winning ways.

international Zaha, who has been a consistent performer for the Eagles for the past three seasons, will be leading the team.

The 27-year-old forward has been in fine form for Palace in this campaign, scoring three goals in three Premier League games.

international, Ayew, who bagged nine league goals last season, will be making his fourth start for the Eagles.

Eze will be making his second start for Palace since teaming up with the club from Championship side Queens Park .

The versatile player delivered impressive performances during his four-year stay with and last season he found the back of the net 14 times in the English second tier.

His efforts helped Rangers maintain their Championship status and will hope to replicate his eye-catching displays for Palace.

Kouyate, who opened his season account against , will be making his fourth appearance for Palace and will hope to help his side secure victory against the Stamford Bridge outfit.