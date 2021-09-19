Awoniyi’s Union Berlin surrender unbeaten Bundesliga run to Borussia Dortmund

The Nigerian striker was on parade for the Iron Ones as they were silenced by Marco Rose's Black and Yellows on Sunday evening

Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin saw their unbeaten start in the Bundesliga come to an end following Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The Nigeria international – who boasts of three league goals in the 2021-22 season – could do nothing to stop their rampaging hosts.

Having bowed 3-1 to Slavia Prague in Thursday’s Europa League encounter, Urs Fischer’s men travelled to Signal Iduna Park with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

However, that was not the case as they were subdued by Dortmund in the six-goal thriller.

Awoniyi was inches away from putting his team ahead after 30 seconds, but he had strayed a fraction offside despite firing into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

After surviving the scare from Union Berlin, the Black and Yellows – who have won their last three games in all competitions – dominated ball possession and deservedly took a tenth minute lead courtesy of Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portuguese defender profited on a penalty box ricochet before drilling an unstoppable shot into the top right corner of Andreas Luthe's goal.

In the 24th minute, Marco Rose’s men doubled their advantage as Erling Haaland’s bullet header from Thomas Meunier’s cross sailed past a helpless Luther.

Although the visitors tried all within their ability to reduce their deficit, they went into the halftime break two goals down.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Berlin-based side leaked their third goal as Marvin Friedrich turned the ball into his own goal from Marco Reus’ square ball.

Five minutes later, Fischer’s side pulled one goal back from the penalty mark after Axel Witsel fouled Kevin Behrens in the box. Max Kruse stepped up and smartly sent Kobel in the wrong direction.

Nine minutes from full-time, the visitors got their second goal as substitute Andreas Voglsammer headed home a well-taken corner kick from Niko Giesselmann.

Their hopes of a comeback were dashed as Haaland completed his brace two minutes later after latching onto Mats Hummels’ long ball.

Awoniyi was subbed off for Behrens in the 55th minute, whereas his compatriots Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi were not dressed for action.

Following this defeat, Union Berlin occupy the eighth spot in the German elite division log having garnered six points from five matches.