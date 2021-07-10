Awoniyi joins Mane, Salah, & Keita for Liverpool’s pre-season tour in Austria

The Nigeria international is expected to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad at their training base in Salzburg on Monday

Taiwo Awoniyi has been included in Liverpool’s pre-season training tour in Austria after spending the last six seasons on loan away from Anfield.

The 23-year-old joins a number of African stars on the 34-man roster which include Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea), Joel Matip (Cameroon) and Ibrahima Konate (Malian descent).

The selection comes as an opportunity for Awoniyi to seal a place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad because he has not played for the Reds since he joined them from Nigeria's Imperial Academy in 2015.

The training camp will open on Monday in Salzburg and they will also visit some Austrian cities including Tyrol, with friendly fixtures set to be confirmed later.

Last season, Awoniyi was loaned to Union Berlin where he scored five goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances.

He has two years left on his contract with the Reds and he has received the long-awaited work permit to play in the UK.

However, reports have claimed that Liverpool are looking to cash in on him and they have knocked back a €5 million offer from Belgian giants Anderlecht this summer.

Some months ago, the 2013 Fifa U17 World Cup star said that playing for Liverpool remains a priority for him and he is also hoping to actualise his dream of playing in the Premier League.

“Liverpool will always be the priority for me and I am grateful to everyone at the club,” Awoniyi said.

“I still don’t have the work permit to play in England. But with the new rules in place, and the minutes I have played this season in Germany, no one knows what the future holds regarding the UK work permit.

“If I become eligible to play in the UK, I think I can have a say on what my decision will be. Things have changed remarkably with the new rules and this will certainly help me decide my next step.

“Presently I am still a Liverpool player until the last day of my contract, but no one knows what the future holds."