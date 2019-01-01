Australia women v Jamaica women: TV channel, live stream, Matildas squad news & preview

As Jamaica search for their first World Cup goal, Australia are out to secure their passage to the knockout stages

After a stunning comeback win against , will look to book their place in the Round of 16 when they take on at the Stade Des Alpes on Wednesday, June 19 (AEST).

Having been defeated by in their opening game, the Matildas bounced back in stirring fashion against Brazil on Friday to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

Jamaica meanwhile, appearing at the tournament for the first time, have lost both of their games in to date and are yet to find the back of the net.

Australia will enter the match as heavy favourites and know a convincing win will surely seal their spot in the knockout rounds.

Game Australia vs Jamaica Date Wednesday, June 19 Time 5:00 am AEST Stream (AUS only) Optus Sport

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Every Matildas match at the Women's World Cup, including Australia's match against Jamaica, is available live and free on SBS .

For those looking to stream the match, Optus Sport will also be showing every match of the tournament.

The platform requires a monthly subscription of $14.99 for non-Optus customers.

AUS TV channel Online stream SBS Optus Sport

Squads & Team News

Position Australia squad Goalkeepers Williams, Arnold, Micah Defenders Simon, Polkinghorne, Roestbakken, Catley, Kennedy, Carpenter, Allen Midfielders Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Harrison Forwards Foord, Kerr, Fowler, Raso, Gielnik, De Vanna

Possible Matildas XI: Williams, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Kellond-Knight, Yallop, Logarzo, Raso, Foord, Kerr.

Position Jamaica squad Goalkeepers Schneider, McClure, Jamieson Defenders Silver, Hudson-Marks, Plummer, Blackwood, Bond-Flasza, Swaby, Patterson Midfielders Swaby, Solaun, Asher, Shim, Sweatman, Campbell Forwards Brown, Shaw, Cameron, Carter, Matthews, Adamolekun, Grey

Betting & Match Odds

Australia are overwhelming favourites to win this match going at odds of $1.03 to claim victory.

Jamaica meanwhile are valued at $91 to cause an upset with a draw only a little more realistic at $18.

All odds courtesy of sportsbet and correct at time of publishing.

Match Preview

After a stuttering start to their World Cup campaign, the Matildas will be out to iron out any remaining kinks against Jamaica.

Australia rallied from two goals down to defeat Brazil in their last match and will be determined to end the group stage with a bang.

Though the green and gold are likely to fire quite freely on Wednesday, a strong defensive display is perhaps more important having conceded 12 goals in their past four games.

Jamaica are yet to score a World Cup goal and that will be their priority after falling to 3-0 and 5-0 defeats in France.

Article continues below

Though unlikely to cause the Matildas any real headaches, the Reggae Girlz pace in attack could ask Australia's shaky defence some questions ahead of the knockout rounds.

These two nations have never faced off against one another and though the result looks an easy one to pick, the match itself should be exciting as both sides look to attack.