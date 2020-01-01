Aurier: Tottenham deserve to be Premier League leaders

Victory over Man City on Saturday shot Jose Mourinho's side to the summit of the English top-flight

Serge Aurier believes it is too early for Premier League title discussions but Hotspur deserve to be at the top of the table.

The Ivorian defender produced a solid performance on Saturday as Spurs overtook at the summit with a 2-0 win over .

The victory brought them level on 20 points with reigning champions but they have a superior goal difference.

While they aim for their first league success since 1961, Aurier has warned his teammates not get carried away by their impressive eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

"The objective is to try to stay there for as long as possible. We are very happy about what is going on and our position because we deserve to be top of the table," Aurier said, per ESPN .

"And I can't forget that we dropped some points stupidly at home against West Ham or Newcastle.

"However, I think it is too early to think about the title. We can't rush anything. A couple of weeks ago, were top of the table and then it was Leicester. Now it is us.

"We are trying to do better than last season. We didn't start well in the last campaign. It is much better already this season.

"We just want to be in the conversation and we are. We have big games coming up and we want more results like against Manchester City and we will continue to fight for the challenges to come."

Tottenham are one of the highest scoring clubs in the Premier League this season with Harry Kane having a tally of seven goals and nine assists while Heung-Min Son has scored nine goals with two assists in nine games.

Aurier is full of praise for the quality in Spurs' attack and he stated all the departments are working as a team.

"Offensively, we have players in great form who are working hard, are making the efforts defensively for the team as well," he added.

"For now, we are together, we work together, we win together and one day we will lose together but we will have to stay united.

"Like I said, I am not a dreamer but I would like to dream that at the end of the season we will be happy and be rewarded at last."