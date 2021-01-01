'Aurier should be in Ramadan every week' - Twitter reacts after Tottenham Hotspur star's assists against Sheffield United
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise Serge Aurier following his outstanding displays in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 hammering of Sheffield United.
The 28-year-old provided two assists as Ryan Mason's side returned to winning ways in the Premier League after last Sunday's defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final.
Aurier laid two assists for Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid loanee scored a hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Aurier was absolutely incredible today— Luke⚪ (@_thfc_luke) May 2, 2021
Also well done Aurier,a great game from him 💪🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— David Billy Wheeler (@Spurs4Life77) May 2, 2021
Aurier was fantastic today.— Daniel 🍹 (@THFCDaniel123) May 2, 2021
Serge Aurier should be in Ramadan every week! The fasting is doing him a power of good. He seems calm than ever! Two goal assists. 👏🏾👏🏾 #TOTSHU— Jide (@JideHowardChase) May 2, 2021
Serge Aurier today pic.twitter.com/0C90I9XeCI— Caolain Madden (@CaolainMadden) May 2, 2021
Serge Aurier with 2 assists in a game where he’s been fasting all day. Mad respect 💙 pic.twitter.com/BGrbz1rMz6— ً (@DeadleyAlli) May 2, 2021
Spurs fans watching that Aurier assist and Bale finish pic.twitter.com/zQSH8rHh0S— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 2, 2021
Oh my, that is lovely. Absolute class from Dele and Aurier in the build-up. Bale’s finishing 🔥— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) May 2, 2021
Aurier opening his fast pic.twitter.com/yNHIihrzSB— Aamar (@Mgarfy) May 2, 2021
Bale overshines everyone in this match but oh my days Aurier has been good tonight #THFC pic.twitter.com/OAADKwubMH— Carlos 🟣 (@CarlosTHFC) May 2, 2021
Aurier has been excellent tonight. He was actually good last week too before his impatience cost us.— Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) May 2, 2021
Pausing the game so Aurier can break his fast, beautiful❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bxNeKZgPW— 🇸🇪 (@axelthfc) May 2, 2021
💙Stopping the game for Serge Aurier to break his fast.#THFC #COYS #TOTSHU pic.twitter.com/hQXfRpjMTY— Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) May 2, 2021
Bale's goal. Class assist from Aurier aswell 👊 #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/0XohXQq7Se— Cenk (@CenkCOYS) May 2, 2021
Fair play to Spurs & Sheffield for stopping the game so Aurier can break his fast. Big respect! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XvVra5SrXn— The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 2, 2021