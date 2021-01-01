'Aurier should be in Ramadan every week' - Twitter reacts after Tottenham Hotspur star's assists against Sheffield United

The Ivory Coast captain was in top form as Spurs bounced back to winning ways on Sunday

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise Serge Aurier following his outstanding displays in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 hammering of Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old provided two assists as Ryan Mason's side returned to winning ways in the Premier League after last Sunday's defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Aurier laid two assists for Gareth Bale as the Real Madrid loanee scored a hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aurier was absolutely incredible today — Luke⚪ (@_thfc_luke) May 2, 2021

Also well done Aurier,a great game from him 💪🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — David Billy Wheeler (@Spurs4Life77) May 2, 2021

Aurier was fantastic today. — Daniel 🍹 (@THFCDaniel123) May 2, 2021

Serge Aurier should be in Ramadan every week! The fasting is doing him a power of good. He seems calm than ever! Two goal assists. 👏🏾👏🏾 #TOTSHU — Jide (@JideHowardChase) May 2, 2021

Serge Aurier today pic.twitter.com/0C90I9XeCI — Caolain Madden (@CaolainMadden) May 2, 2021

Serge Aurier with 2 assists in a game where he’s been fasting all day. Mad respect 💙 pic.twitter.com/BGrbz1rMz6 — ً (@DeadleyAlli) May 2, 2021

Spurs fans watching that Aurier assist and Bale finish pic.twitter.com/zQSH8rHh0S — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 2, 2021

Oh my, that is lovely. Absolute class from Dele and Aurier in the build-up. Bale’s finishing 🔥 — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) May 2, 2021

Aurier opening his fast pic.twitter.com/yNHIihrzSB — Aamar (@Mgarfy) May 2, 2021

Bale overshines everyone in this match but oh my days Aurier has been good tonight #THFC pic.twitter.com/OAADKwubMH — Carlos 🟣 (@CarlosTHFC) May 2, 2021

Aurier has been excellent tonight. He was actually good last week too before his impatience cost us. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) May 2, 2021

Pausing the game so Aurier can break his fast, beautiful❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bxNeKZgPW — 🇸🇪 (@axelthfc) May 2, 2021