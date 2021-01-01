Aubameyang left out of Arsenal starting XI for disciplinary reasons

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the starting XI for disciplinary reasons, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The striker was dropped to the bench for Sunday's north London derby clash against Tottenham.

Aubameyang, 31, has scored 14 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season and captained the side on Thursday as they beat Olympiacos 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

But Arteta refused to elaborate on the reason for the Gabon international's absence from the first 11.

What did Arteta say?

"He was going to start the game. We had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on. He's on the bench," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We keep that internally. We have a process we have to respect for every game and that’s it.

“It was a decision made after evaluating everything."

Who takes Aubameyang's place?

Alexandre Lacazette has been called on to fill in for the punished forward.

Article continues below

Lacazette is the Gunners' joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season alongside Aubameyang, having scored nine times in 23 appearances.

Arteta has made two more changes to the team that started against the Greek giants in midweek, as Cedric Soares starts at right-back in place of Hector Bellerin and Emile Smith Rowe is on instead of Willian.

More to follow...