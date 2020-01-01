African All Stars

Aubameyang joins Lewis, Nicholas and Sanchez in Arsenal’s revered Wembley ranks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2019-20
Thanks to his strikes against Manchester City, the Gabonese becomes the fourth Gunner to score twice in a competitive game at Wembley

Arsenal reached the final of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 triumph over holders Manchester City, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting a brace.

With the Gabon international’s efforts, he became the fourth Gunner to score a competitive double at Wembley Stadium.

Other players who have achieved that feat are Reg Lewis (1950 FA Cup final), Charlie Nicholas (1987 League Cup final) and Alexis Sánchez (2015 FA Cup semi-final).

