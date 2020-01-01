Aubameyang joins Lewis, Nicholas and Sanchez in Arsenal’s revered Wembley ranks
Arsenal reached the final of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 triumph over holders Manchester City, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting a brace.
With the Gabon international’s efforts, he became the fourth Gunner to score a competitive double at Wembley Stadium.
Other players who have achieved that feat are Reg Lewis (1950 FA Cup final), Charlie Nicholas (1987 League Cup final) and Alexis Sánchez (2015 FA Cup semi-final).
